Apple hits intraday record high for first time since 2015
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc shares hit an intraday record high on Tuesday for the first time almost two years as investors raised bets that a 10th anniversary iPhone will boost lackluster sales.
ATHENS Greece's electricity workers said on Friday they will start rolling 48-hour strikes as early as next week to protest austerity measures demanded by the country's international lenders.
Strikes at state-controlled utility PPC (DEHr.AT) have in the past led to rotating power cuts across the country, as the grid operator reduces the load to prevent wider blackouts. PPC is the country's single power retailer and produces about 70 percent of all electricity generated in the country.
The strike will begin as early as October 1 if the government submits new austerity measures to parliament next week, said PPC's labor union GENOP-DEH, one of the most militant unions. If the vote takes place later in the month, the strikes will be postponed accordingly.
The walkout poses yet another challenge to the wage and pension cuts that Athens is negotiating with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to obtain fresh bailout funds.
"These measures ... must not be allowed to go through. GENOP-DEH wants to reverse this policy," the union said.
GENOP also urged labor union confederation GSEE, the country's biggest, to step up its anti-austerity action after a nationwide 24-hour strike on Wednesday. If GSEE agrees to new labor action, GENOP will call off its strike, it said.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
NEW YORK Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning from a U.S. congressman to halt global regulatory talks in the early stages of Donald Trump's presidency, said in a letter the Fed has the authority and responsibility to consult with its foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States.
NEW YORK Barry James built up his $4 billion mutual fund largely by studying balance sheets, earnings and market share. In the last few weeks, however, he has realized that he must look at a new force in the market: U.S. President Donald Trump.