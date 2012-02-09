ATHENS Greece's two major labor unions GSEE and ADEDY will hold a 48-hour strike on Friday and Saturday against a new package of austerity measures Greek political leaders agreed in exchange for a new EU/IMF bailout, a union official said on Thursday.

Civil servants' union ADEDY and its private sector sister GSEE represent about 2 million workers, or roughly half the country's workforce. They have staged repeated strikes since the country first resorted to bailouts from foreign lenders in 2010.

"The painful measures that create misery for youths, unemployed and pensioners do not leave us much room. We won't accept them. We are moving to a social uprising," ADEDY's secretary general Ilias Iliopoulos told Reuters.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)