Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras waves from inside a car as he leaves Attikon hospital in Athens June 25, 2012. Samaras, 61, emerged from hospital on Monday with a bandage over one eye, two days after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged retina. He was under orders not to fly or make the long road trip to Brussels, doctors said. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/Icon

ATHENS Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will visit Germany, France and Brussels to seek changes to Greece's bailout deal as soon as he recovers from eye surgery, a government official said on Tuesday.

"As soon as his doctors give him the go-ahead, he plans a European tour in which he will definitely go to Berlin, Paris and Brussels," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Tuesday, Samaras talked on the phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who invited him to Berlin after his election victory on June 17. Samaras had the surgery on Saturday to repair a damaged retina and will miss an EU-summit later this week. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Barry Moody)