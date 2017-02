ATHENS Greece is near an agreement with its international lenders to continue receiving bailout funds, a Greek finance ministry official said on Monday after a conference call between Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and inspectors from the EU, IMF and ECB, known as the "troika."

"Some work still needs to be done. We are close to an agreement," the official said on condition of anonymity. "Some measures (for 2011 and 2012) need to be quantified."

The official would not elaborate.

