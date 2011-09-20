ATHENS Greece's Finance Ministry said "satisfactory progress" was made in a conference call with the country's international lenders on Tuesday and senior EU/IMF/ECB inspectors were expected in Athens next week.

"Satisfactory progress was made," the ministry said in a statement. "The talks will continue this coming weekend in Washington DC, where (Finance Minister) Evangelos Venizelos is going to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund."

The ministry said technical teams would continue to work on 2011-12 budget data as well as the whole mid-term plan up to 2014.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)