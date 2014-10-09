Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
ATHENS Greece's jobless rate eased to 26.4 percent in July from 26.7 percent in June, Greek statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.
July's reading was the lowest since December 2012 when unemployment stood at the same level. The record high was set in September 2013, when unemployment reached 27.9 percent.
At more than double the euro zone average of 11.5 percent in July, Greece's unemployment rate remains near record highs despite signs of recovery in the economy, which is projected to emerge from recession and expand by 0.6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.