ATHENS Greece's jobless rate fell to 25.9 percent in August from a downwardly revised 26.1 percent rate in July as the country's six-year recession eases, Greek statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

August's reading was the lowest since August 2012 when unemployment stood at 25.5 percent. The record high was set in September 2013, when unemployment hit 28 percent.

Greece's unemployment is coming down from record highs as the economy stabilizes after a severe recession but remains at more than double the euro zone average of 11.5 percent in August. Greek national output is projected to emerge from recession and expand by 0.6 percent this year.

