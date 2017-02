ATHENS Greece's largest labor unions will hold 24-hour strikes and walkouts this month to protest against a new wave of austerity union officials said on Monday, after the government unveiled its 2013 draft budget.

"We don't have another option. We can't just sit around doing nothing," said Nikos Kioutsoukis, the general secretary of private sector union GSEE.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)