BRASILIA Greece and its creditors should work together to find a solution to the debt impasse, a senior adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday.

Caroline Atkinson, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, reiterated in a briefing in Brasilia that the White House believes it is important for both sides to look for a way forward.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default. Bank withdrawals have accelerated and government revenue has slumped as Athens and international creditors remain deadlocked over an aid-for-reform deal.

