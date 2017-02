ATHENS Greece's government secured enough votes in parliament on Thursday to pass deeply unpopular austerity measures essential to unlocking further aid from foreign lenders.

The fragile three-party coalition managed to secure at least 151 votes needed to win approval for the package of spending cuts, tax hikes and labor reforms despite the junior-ruling Democratic Left party's refusal to back it.

