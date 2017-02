ATHENS Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said on Thursday he was cautiously optimistic that euro zone finance ministers would sign off on a long-awaited rescue package for the country when they meet on Monday.

"There is no certainty but there is cautious optimism," Samaras, leader of one of the two parties in Greece's coalition government, told reporters.

"Greece has done what it had to do," he said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Deepa Babington)