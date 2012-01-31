Cast members (L-R) Allan Hawco, Dylan Roberts and Stephen Amell (R), arrive for the gala for the movie ' Closing The Ring ' at the 32nd Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - The CW has found its Green Arrow, in the form of Stephen Amell.

Amell will star in the network's upcoming pilot "Arrow," based on the Green Arrow comic books. The actor's credits include a recurring role as Jason in the HBO gigolo show "Hung," and he has also appeared on ABC's "Private Practice."

The 30-year-old, Toronto-born actor may be familiar to CW viewers from his guest stints on "The Vampire Diaries" and "90210" last year.

Written and executive-produced by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg, "Arrow" will offer a "modern retelling" of the Green Arrow story. The pilot comes via Berlanti Productions via Warner Bros. Television.

