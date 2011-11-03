Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX.N) posted a rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by higher new railcar deliveries, and the railroad equipment supplier said it still expected strength in its end markets.

"We believe our industry fundamentals are sound, and that several forces are driving new railcar demand that are uncoupled from the more uncertain economic and political environments," the company said in a statement.

For the quarter, the net income attributable to Greenbrier was $12.6 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $7.7 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 52 cents a share.

Quarterly sales rose to $442.7 million from $178.8 million. New railcar deliveries were 4,000 units, compared to 700 units a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 42 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $435 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Greenbrier, which is valued at about $472.7 million and competes with American Railcar (ARII.O) and FreightCar America (RAIL.O), builds and maintains railroad freight cars.

Shares of Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Greenbrier closed at $18.79 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)