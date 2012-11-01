Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Prepaid card company Green Dot Corp (GDOT.N) posted a higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, driven by a rise in card revenue, and it backed its forecast for the year.
Third-quarter net income fell to $10.6 million, or 24 cents per share, from $13.3 million, or 30 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 29 cents a share.
Total operating revenue rose 16 percent to $134.3 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $126.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.