HONG KONG Timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group Ltd (0094.HK), a unit of Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO, said it has renewed the concession rights held by its unit and has requested the resumption of trading in its shares.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had directed the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to suspend dealings in the company's shares on August 29 in relation to the concession that gives Dynasty Forest Industry N.V. the right to harvest and extract logs from designated areas in Suriname, in South America.

The stock was the biggest loser in Hong Kong in early trading on Tuesday, falling more than 44 percent by 0139 GMT (9:39 p.m. EDT). The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 2.26 percent.

Greenheart said the concession, which relates to about 10 percent in area of the company's total harvesting concession rights expired in March 2011 and the SFC was concerned that the matter was not disclosed in its announcement to the stock exchange in June.

Dynasty made the renewal application in March 2011 to Suriname's industry administrative body and was approved on September 2 for a further 10 years, the company said in a statement late Monday.

The SFC's investigations into the company were continuing and the regulator had not verified its representations in this announcement, it added.

Sino-Forest has increased its stake in Greenheart repeatedly in recent years to 63.6 percent as of March from 3.22 percent in November 2007. But Greenheart said its operations were independent of Sino-Forest, a Chinese forestry company accused of fraud.

Sino-Forest, once the biggest forestry company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, faces a string of challenges including fraud allegations, a stock trade halt, the departure of its chief executive and further downgrades on its debt.

Greenheart also denied doubts raised by a South China Morning Post report on September 9 on the validity and legality of the group's harvesting rights and subcontracting arrangements.

"The group follows the relevant Suriname laws, regulations and sustainable forestry requirements and works closely with the local communities, local governments and relevant government departments to enhance the sustainable development of Suriname's forestry and forestry related industries," it added.

