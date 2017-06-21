COPENHAGEN Three adults and a child are presumed dead after waves swamped a remote coastal village in northwestern Greenland over the weekend, police said.

A rockslide into the sea triggered the waves that hit the small island community of Nuugaatsiaq late on Saturday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said.

Emergency crews were still searching, but the police said they now assumed "the four missing people from Nuugaatsiaq all died in connection with the flooding," the force said on Wednesday.

Flags would fly at half mast on ships and official buildings across the territory, the Danish justice ministry said. Greenland is part of Denmark with self-government over domestic affairs.

