HONG KONG Chinese state-backed property developer Greenland Group said on Tuesday its overseas sales are likely to reach $3.9 billion this year, up 30 percent from a year earlier and exceeding its target, as the company diversifies overseas.

China's second-largest residential developer said in a statement its investment in the U.S. reached $6 billion with its involvement in a $5 billion project in New York in which it holds a 70 percent stake - the biggest investment in the U.S. by a Chinese developer, according to Greenland.

In July, Shanghai-based Greenland said it aimed for overseas sales of 20 billion yuan ($3.23 billion) in 2014, doubling to 40 billion yuan in 2015.

Greenland is co-investing in the Atlantic Yards, a 22-acre residential and commercial real estate project in New York's Brooklyn area, with U.S. partner Forest City Ratner Companies. The project is among the largest mix-used development in the city in 30 years.

Greenland also said it expects a project in Los Angeles to record 4 billion yuan sales this year and that it would look for opportunities in Chicago and San Francisco.

(This version of the story has been refiled to clarify entity in the headline as Greenland Group)

(Reporting by Clare Jim)