Lindsey Bolger (L) of Green Mountain Coffee assesses a Panamanian specialty coffee at an annual competition in Chiriqui, Panama April 27, 2006. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters said it will carry Starbucks-branded coffee on its new line of brewers, boosting the company's efforts to shield its lead in U.S. single-cup coffee and easing fears of a break up of their existing partnership.

Shares of Green Mountain GMCR.O, which controls more than three quarters of the U.S. single-cup coffee market with its Keurig brewers, soared 14 percent to $57.57 on more than twice the previous 10-day average volume.

The stock took a hit earlier this month when Starbucks (SBUX.O) outlined plans to launch its own single-cup coffee and espresso drink machine called the Verismo -- a move some feared may threaten Green Mountain's share of the market and end their existing partnership.

Green Mountain unveiled plans to sell a premium line of coffee machines called the "Vue" in February to battle increased competition, ahead of the expiry of key patents that cover its coffee refills called K-Cups.

"There were a lot of fears that Green Mountain and Starbucks might end their relationship, but we think that Verismo is designed to compete with Nestle's NESN.VX Nespresso," Williams Capital Group analyst Marc Riddick said.

Companies like Nestle NESN.VX have shown increased interest in the fast-growing single-cup coffee market. Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) has also announced plans to add the relatively unknown Esio Beverage System to its lineup of coffee machines.

Riddick, who has a "perform" rating on Green Mountain, expects competition to increase sharply in single-cup coffee but said the Waterbury, Vermont-based company was in a "good shape to deal with it."

Green Mountain and Starbucks expect to distribute Starbucks-branded "Vue" packs in grocery stores and other retailers in the United States and on Green Mountain's website by fall, the companies said in a joint statement, without disclosing the financial terms.

Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, already sells coffee and Tazo branded tea for the Keurig brewers.

The companies also clarified that Keurig is the exclusive "low-pressure," single-cup brewer offering Starbucks coffee and Tazo tea. On the other hand, the Verismo is designed to make "high-pressure" espresso drinks.

Green Mountain has also expanded its licensing deals with J.M. Smucker (SJM.N) and Caribou Coffee CBOU.O to sell those coffee brands on the Vue brewer.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Viraj Nair)