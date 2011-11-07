Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O, the leading U.S. single-cup coffee company, can shake off short seller David Einhorn's warnings and again serve up a heady brew for investors, as its growth and earnings potential are sound.

The company's shares slumped almost 40 percent to a 7-month low after the Greenlight Capital hedge fund founder said in an investor presentation last month that he turned negative on the stock and cast doubt on Green Mountain's business model, accounting standards and long-term earnings potential.

The stock has since recovered about half those losses.

"There are so many aspects to Einhorn's thesis that are 180 degrees counter to what we know that it's hard to believe investors give much credence to the presentation," said Mitchell Pinheiro, an analyst at Janney Capital Markets.

Einhorn has a reputation for getting some big bets right -- such as his prescient shorting of Lehman Brothers -- but three Green Mountain shareholders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Einhorn's criticisms had been raised and addressed at various times in the past.

The shareholders, who together own a little over 1 percent of Green Mountain stock, said Einhorn's comments have not changed their views on the stock. One has even increased his holdings during the recent sell-off.

Analysts, too, thumbed their noses at Einhorn, with most keeping their "buy" ratings. In fact, there are more 'Strong Buy' recommendations among StarMine-rated analysts now than there were three months ago. The average 12-month price target is $117, two-thirds higher than the stock's current trading level.

Waterbury, Vermont-based Green Mountain has been a stock market darling in recent years -- the shares soared to almost $116 six weeks ago from below $10 in March 2009 -- reflecting the explosive growth of its Keurig coffee machines, which have become hugely popular for their ability to quickly and cleanly brew one cup of coffee at a time.

"Keurig will be a major coffee brand in the United States," said Ric Rhinehart, executive director of the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

"It's going to replace the traditional roast and ground business from the major branded companies over the next few years. It could get into 25 million households, that's almost 30 percent of all American households."

NO "FICTITIOUS REVENUE"

Green Mountain's rapid growth from a little-known company to a $10 billion plus stock, spanning a recession, has not been without hiccups.

Last year, Green Mountain conducted an accounting probe and restated its results after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it was looking into the company's revenue recognition practices and its relationship with its sole Keurig distributor, M.Block & Sons.

Einhorn said the inquiry is likely to have a "material" impact on the company and Green Mountain and M.Block were "potentially engaged in a variety of shenanigans that appear designed to mislead auditors and to inflate financial results."

Another hedge fund manager, Whitney Tilson, said the SEC would probably find some accounting issues at the company.

For sure, some investors have been alarmed by Einhorn's accusations.

However, Robert Willens, author of the Willens Report, which analyzes corporate accounting and tax matters for investors, said: "My study suggests that their accounting is not objectionable or questionable. It seems quite sound."

Willens, who examined Green Mountain's accounts at the request of some clients, said the company might be recording some revenues prematurely, but believes this is not an uncommon issue, given the complexity of revenue recognition rules.

"I didn't see anything in their revenue recognition policies that made me uncomfortable. I didn't see any evidence that they were recording fictitious revenues," he said.

One of the major Green Mountain shareholders said: "We did a conference call with Green Mountain (after Einhorn's presentation) and we're largely satisfied that there is nothing funny going on in there."

Green Mountain and Einhorn, through a representative, declined to comment for this article.

PATENT GROWTH

The company's growth has been aided by patents covering the technology used in Keurig machines and its K-Cup refills. These patents expire in September 2012 and, if the company is unable to renew them, other firms will be able to make and sell coffee for Keurig brewers without paying the company royalty.

That is potentially a big threat to Green Mountain earnings as the company mostly sells the machines at cost and earns its profits from the high-margin K-Cup refills.

Einhorn expects the threat from other brands and supermarket owned labels to be a drag on Green Mountain's earnings.

"Consumers like their coffee branded. You have Starbucks fans, Folgers fans, Green Mountain fans. It's hard to imagine a Starbucks consumer buying a private label K-Cup with hardly any cost advantage," Janney's Pinheiro said.

"There will be incursion into Green Mountain's share if the patents expire. The question is: who is going to be able to compete with them, given their manufacturing and distribution scale?"

Besides, most major coffee brands in the United States, from Starbucks to Folgers (SJM.N), have already tied themselves to the Keurig system through licensing deals with Green Mountain.

While Einhorn said Green Mountain could, at best, earn $3.50 a share a year, the average forecast among StarMine-ranked analysts is for earnings of close to $4 a share in the year to September 2013. Suntrust Robinson analyst William Chappel sees potential for earnings to hit $9 a share over the long term.

Green Mountain is due to report its full-year results on Wednesday.

"We used to work with an analyst who regularly carried EPS estimates on his recommended stocks several standard deviations higher than anyone else," Roth Capital analyst Anton Brenner wrote in a recent note.

"He managed this by assuming a best-case for every single line item in the income statement. Einhorn does this in reverse."

