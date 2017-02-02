DETROIT Group 1 Automotive (GPI.N) on Thursday reported a profit that beat Wall Street expectations despite lower new-vehicle sales as it cut consumer discounts dealers control to help it raise profit per vehicle, said Earl Hesterberg, company chief executive.

Shares of Group 1, the third-largest auto dealer group in the United States, had given back earlier gains by Thursday afternoon, and were trading at $78.71 per share, down 0.6 percent. Shares are up 1 percent since the start of the year.

Group 1 reported a 2.4 percent rise of gross profit even as revenue from new vehicle sales fell 1.7 percent in the quarter. Net income was $30.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, versus a loss of $33.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Consumer discounts, some funded by the manufacturer, and some by the dealer, are used to entice consumers to buy new vehicles, particularly as a market weakens. While U.S. industry auto sales set a record high of 17.55 million new vehicles in 2016, Group 1's U.S. new vehicles sold fell 8 percent.

In the fourth quarter, same-store vehicle sales in Texas fell 8 percent and 17 percent in Oklahoma, largely because the economy there has been hit by lower energy prices.

Of Group 1's annual new vehicles sold in the fourth quarter, 75 percent were in the U.S. market, 19 percent in Britain, and 6 percent in Brazil. And of the U.S. sales, 49 percent were made in Texas and 8 percent in Oklahoma.

The outlook is much better for oil prices and energy-related employment than it was a year ago, said Hesterberg, and a bottom for employment in the region seems to have been found.

"But the fact is ... I don't think anybody has hired back any meaningful numbers of people in that sector yet, and that's the real issue for car sales," he said.

Hesterberg said he thinks that U.S. industry new vehicle sales in 2017 will be 17.2 million vehicles. That is lower than many analysts who predict another record or a near-record.

The Group 1 CEO said his forecast is lower because he is figuring on two interest rate hikes this year, and a cutback in high-volume manufacturer sales to business, government and rental fleets. Also, he believes manufacturer consumer discounts levels may not be sustained into the latter part of the year.

