PARIS/LONDON German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) has entered into exclusive talks on a possible acquisition of the brokerage business of French insurer Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage unit, the companies said on Friday.

The talks exclude GAN's transport insurance arm, the companies said, without elaborating or putting a value on the transaction.

The potential sale of the insurance broking business could lead to a break-up of GAN Eurocourtage as there is no plan yet for a sale of the business as a whole.

"They (Allianz) might not take over the legal entity," said a person familiar with the sale process. "Groupama accelerated the auction amid growing macro uncertainty."

Mutually-owned Groupama has come under pressure to sell assets after industry regulator Autorite de Controle Prudentiel urged the group to improve its solvency, badly affected by exposure to euro zone sovereign debt and volatile equities.

Allianz has come back into the frame in a last-minute twist, overtaking rival bidders that include a consortium of Swiss Re SRENH.VX and private equity firms Apax and PAI Partners, which had offered about 600 million euros for GAN Eurocourtage and were seen as frontrunners.

Allianz had always been a keen contender as it has circled insurance broker GAN Eurocourtage for years, people familiar with the situation said.

Allianz had first offered Groupama about 200 million euros for an unspecified part of GAN Eurocourtage and recently improved its offer, a person familiar with Groupama told Reuters on Monday.

Swiss Re could still be interested in the transport insurance business, a second person familiar with the process said.

A third consortium led by private equity firm Advent and including another reinsurer was also close to making an offer, the people said.

Groupama has told Reuters it hoped to sign a deal in May.

Any sale would only boost Groupama's solvency if the final price agreed by the buyer exceeded the equity value of the asset in question and reduced risk on the balance sheet, said Fitch analyst Marc-Philippe Julliard.

Groupama has reported a solvency margin of 107 percent, just above the minimum regulatory requirement. It is under negative credit watch by rating agency Fitch which rates the group BBB.

"On the positive side, it is now clear that Groupama's management's top priority is to put the company's finances back on track," said Julliard.

Groupama took a hit on its Greek debt holdings and already sold some of its stakes in listed companies to cut exposure to sovereign risk and market volatility.

It recently sold its entire 3.1 percent stake in media and transport investment group Bollore, the latest in a series of moves aimed at bolstering its finances.

It could also sell its 6.9 percent stake in Eiffage (FOUG.PA), according to the CEO of the French construction group, although a decision has yet to be made.

The mutual insurer also put its Spanish insurance business up for sale. This is worth about 500 million euros and is likely to attract buyers mainly from among Spanish insurance companies, the people said.

Groupama's Turkish insurance business could be the next asset on the block, the people said.

Although a formal sale has yet to start, Groupama has already received plenty of interest for the fast-growing business which could help it to raise an additional 300 million euros, the people said.

(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan and Jane Merriman)