LONDON Up to five bidders, including trade rivals and a consortium of private equity firms, are circling Groupama's GRPMHA.UL Gan Eurocourtage brokerage arm.

The ailing French insurer hopes to get around 700 million euros ($918 million) for the unit, sources close to the sales talks said.

One source close to Groupama said the French group was hoping to raise 600-700 million euros from the sale, while two sources familiar with the talks said the asset was worth between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros.

German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE), which has been eyeing Gan Eurocourtage for years and was the first to approach Groupama, has failed to meet the vendor's price expectations, a source close to Groupama said.

The German group offered at least a "high-triple-digit" million euro sum, the Financial Times Deutschland reported.

But people familiar with the European insurance industry said Allianz was the only party to have started meetings with management, and was more motivated than other suitors including Britain's Aviva (AV.L) and France's Covea.

Zurich Financial ZURN.VX is another serious contender, the bankers said, having made a non-binding offer alongside Allianz.

A group of private-equity firms have also recently shown interest and are working on a potential leveraged buyout option with Gan Eurocourtage's management, the source familiar with Groupama said.

Groupama was hoping to announce a concrete development alongside next week's results, but is ready to extend the deadline for binding bids beyond next Friday if some of the parties need more time, the source close to Groupama said.

It is aiming to close the deal this month, the same source said.

Australia's QBE Insurance (QBE.AX) expressed interest about a month ago, one of the people said, but is no longer in the process.

Groupama is under pressure from French financial regulator ACP to shore up its solvency margin after suffering capital adequacy problems as a result of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe.

All of the parties either declined to comment or could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 0.7622 euros)

