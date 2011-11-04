Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Groupon Inc Chief Executive Andrew Mason said Friday that the company's initial public offering is a "small milestone," according to a blog on the daily deal company's website.
"With our IPO behind us, I couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead," Mason, who co-founded Groupon in 2008, also wrote in the blog.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.