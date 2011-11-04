Groupon Inc, the world's largest daily deals company, debuted on Nasdaq with a bang on Friday, with its stock rising as much as 56 percent and with the company approaching $20 billion in market capitalization.

Much of that early exuberance may have come from limiting the fraction of the company that was sold.

Following are some facts about Groupon:

Launched: October 2008

Headquarters: Chicago

Scope: operates in 45 countries

Employees: 10,418 as of September 30

Customers: 29.5 million as of the end of Q3 2011

Repeat customers: 16 million since January 1, 2009

Gross billings: $1.16 billion in Q3, up 25 percent from Q2

Q3 net revenue: $430.2 million, up 10 percent from Q2

Average revenue per Groupon web coupon sold: $13 in Q3, up from $12.10 in Q2

Q3 results: Loss of $1.7 million on a pro forma operating basis, down from $62.3 million in Q2

Cash and equivalents, September 30: $243.9 million

Total assets, September 30: $795.6 million

Total liabilities, September 30: $811.2 million

IPO facts (before greenshoe):

- Biggest IPO by a U.S. Internet company since Google Inc

- Planned IPO size in June: up to $750 million

- Final IPO size: $700 million

- Final price: $20 a share, up from $16 to $18 originally

- Final offering size: 35 million shares, up from 30 mln

- At 5.5 percent, is second smallest U.S. float in a decade

Sources: SEC filings, Groupon