Groupon Inc, the world's largest daily deals company, has scaled back the size of its initial public offering from the one it had previously planned.

Since the filing of its IPO in June, volatile equity markets have put a damper on all new issues.

Following are some facts about Groupon:

Launched: November 2008,

Headquarters: Chicago

Employees: 10,418 as of September

Planned IPO size in June: $750 million

IPO size now: between $480 million and $540 million

Customers: 30 million in Q3, up from 23 million in Q2

Repeat customers: 16 million in Q3, up from Q2's 12 million

Gross billings: $1.16 billion in Q3, up 25 percent from Q2

Q3 net revenue: $430.2 million, up 10 percent from Q2

Average revenue per Groupon sold: $13 in Q2, up from $12 in Q2

Q3 results: Loss of $2 million on a pro forma operating basis, down from $62 million in Q2

Marketing expenditures this year: $466.5 million

Source: SEC filing, Groupon

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)