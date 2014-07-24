Morgan Stanley President Kelleher says trading activity has improved
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
MEXICO CITY Carlos Slim's retail, energy and real-estate conglomerate on Thursday reported a 33.1 percent drop in its second-quarter profit, hurt by lower sales in the company's infrastructure and construction units.
The company posted a profit of 1.275 billion pesos ($98.2 million) compared with a profit of 1.9 billion pesos in the same period a year ago.
Total revenue fell 5.2 percent in the quarter to 19.3 billion pesos ($1.49 billion).
Shares in Grupo Carso, which was named by taking the first three letters of Slim's first name and combining them with the first two letters of his wife Soumaya's name, closed down 0.8 percent at 74.09 pesos before the report.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos end-June)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a drop in quarterly gross margin that overshadowed a higher-than-expected profit, as the company struggled with higher land and construction costs.
Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday she is "more optimistic than ever" about the company's growth outlook because affordable defense products align with the Trump administration's goals.