ROME Italy's Antitrust Authority on Thursday said it would probe the planned merger of Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso (ESPI.MI) with the company that controls Turin's La Stampa newspaper for possible violations of competition rules.

In particular, the authority is examining whether competition in the advertising markets of Turin and Genoa may be compromised, the statement said. The probe must be concluded within 45 days from Jan. 11, the Antitrust said.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) announced the sale of La Stampa and another daily, Il Secolo XIX, to L'Espresso in March last year.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Giulia Segreti)