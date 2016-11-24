Britain confirms bird flu case in Lancashire, to cull infected poultry
The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline has started pivotal trials of an experimental anemia drug, chasing AstraZeneca in the race to develop a medicine that mimics the body's response to high altitude.
GSK's daprodustat, given as a pill, is designed to displace injectable EPO products that are used widely in patients with chronic kidney disease. EPO, which boosts red blood cells, is also infamous as a doping agent in sport.
The new drugs work by copying the body's response to hypoxia, or low oxygen levels, by increasing the natural production of EPO in the kidneys.
GSK said on Thursday its two Phase III clinical studies would enrol a combined total of 7,500 patients with kidney disease.
The trials will look at daprodustat's effect on anemia and also assess cardiovascular safety, given the heart risks associated with current injectable EPO.
AstraZeneca's roxadustat pill, which is being developed with FibroGen and Astellas, is already in a Phase III testing program involving more than 8,000 patients. In China, the trials have been completed and roxadustat is now set for regulatory submission.
ZURICH The Novartis copy of Amgen's blockbuster psoriasis drug Enbrel will not go on sale before 2018 at the earliest because of the U.S. company's patent protection challenge, the Swiss drugmaker's head of generics told Reuters.
President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.