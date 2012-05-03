Signage is pictured on the company headquarters of GlaxoSmithKline in west London July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has no interest in buying smaller rival AstraZeneca (AZN.L), GSK's chief executive said on Thursday in response to a shareholder question at the company's annual meeting.

AstraZeneca, Britain's second-biggest drugmaker, has suffered repeated drug development setbacks, stoking fears about its long-term prospects as its existing top-selling medicines go off patent and it has few obvious replacements.

The company's future is in flux, given the early departure of CEO David Brennan from June 1, leading some analysts to speculate it might become a takeover target.

Merging the two British-based firms could, in theory, generate big cost savings.

But GSK CEO Andrew Witty told investors that buying a big company such as AstraZeneca would be "very distracting" at a time when GSK's own pipeline of experimental drugs enters a potentially rich period.

The question of whether GSK would acquire AstraZeneca was raised by a small shareholder, who said it would be more sensible than GSK's $2.6 billion bid for Human Genome Sciences HGSI.O.

GSK made an unsolicited offer for long-time partner HGS last month, which the U.S. biotech company rejected.

"We think we can deliver an extraordinary return to (GSK) shareholders through this acquisition," Witty said, adding that the offer was shrewdly timed as HGS shares had been trading at close to a 52-week low.

"I think we waited until exactly the right moment to make this offer, but nonetheless this is a compelling offer for shareholders at HGS to consider," he added.

HGS shareholders, however, have said they think GSK is trying to get the group on the cheap, since although the $13 a share bid represents an 81 percent premium, it is still less than half the $30 touched in April 2011.

SILENT ON NEXT MOVE

HGS has hired Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to help explore strategic alternatives, while GSK has said it prepared to commence a cash tender offer with no due diligence condition.

When questioned by reporters, Witty declined to say whether he had had any recent contact with HGS management or shareholders or what the next move might be.

GSK and HGS jointly sell a new lupus drug called Benlysta, which is central to the deal, although it has disappointed many analysts who had hoped for a faster sales take-off.

The drug suffered a further setback in Europe this week, when Germany's healthcare cost watchdog rejected it as too pricy in a preliminary assessment, echoing a similar view from British authorities.

Witty said the German decision was disappointing but would not materially affect sales prospects, and both the German and British verdicts might yet be overturned.

"We haven't changed our forecasts for Benlysta since we launched it," he said.

Witty has stated in the past that he does not envisage large acquisitions, preferring instead to look at bolt-on deals such as HGS that can strengthen certain areas.

"The board very strongly supports the position Andrew has laid out regarding large-scale acquisitions," GSK Chairman Christopher Gent said.

