Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L has agreed a deal worth more than $350 million with British biotech company Adaptimmune to develop cancer drugs based on novel cell-based therapies.
Adaptimmune said on Monday it would collaborate with GSK on its lead clinical program, which it said had already generated encouraging results in multiple myeloma, melanoma, sarcoma and ovarian cancer in trials in the United States.
The privately-owned company said it could receive payments in excess of $350 million over the next seven years from the tie-up, subject to development goals being met, and significant development and commercialization payments in subsequent years.
Adaptimmune said it would also receive sales royalties, ranging from single to double digits on net sales, on any products that reach market.
The company's cancer therapies work by re-engineering the patient's own t-cells, a type of white blood cell, to target and destroy cancerous or infected cells.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.