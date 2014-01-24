Hate daylight saving time? You may have a point, researchers say
NEW YORK For most Americans, daylight saving time means only one thing: losing an hour's sleep. So what is the point?
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday the first of its phase three studies into the combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist to treat melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, had met its main goal.
The results, along with further data expected from the study, will increase the body of evidence on the safety and efficiacy of the combination, the British company said.
The combined use of Tafinlar, also known as dabrafenib, and Mekinist, or trametinib, was given the green light from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. earlier this month.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
NEW YORK For most Americans, daylight saving time means only one thing: losing an hour's sleep. So what is the point?
WASHINGTON House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday it would be "very difficult" to accelerate the end of enrollment in the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, as some conservative members of his Republican Party have proposed.
PARIS/MADRID Spain has confirmed a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, in the northwestern province of Castilla y Leon, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.