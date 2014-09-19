Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
SHANGHAI Mark Reilly, the former China head of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L), will be deported from China and will not face jail time in the country, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
China on Friday fined the British pharmaceuticals giant 3 billion yuan ($488.8 million) for paying out bribes in what is a record penalty for China, the official Xinhua news agency said.
"Reilly will be deported so he won't be in detention in China," said the source with knowledge of the matter who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the case.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.