SHANGHAI Mark Reilly, the former China head of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L), will be deported from China and will not face jail time in the country, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

China on Friday fined the British pharmaceuticals giant 3 billion yuan ($488.8 million) for paying out bribes in what is a record penalty for China, the official Xinhua news agency said.

"Reilly will be deported so he won't be in detention in China," said the source with knowledge of the matter who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the case.

(Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)