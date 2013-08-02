LONDON U.S. regulators have pushed back an approval decision on GlaxoSmithKline's experimental diabetes drug albiglutide by three months until April 15, 2014, Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Friday.

A separate filing for the drug in Europe is progressing on schedule.

The once-weekly treatment for type 2 diabetes belongs to the same class of injectable GLP-1 drugs as Victoza, from Novo Nordisk, and Byetta and Bydureon, from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca.

Based on reported clinical trial results, industry analysts have questioned how well albiglutide will fare in a crowded market - especially with a promising new rival in the pipeline in the form of Eli Lilly's dulaglutide.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)