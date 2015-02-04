LONDON GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has put its 7.9 percent stake in Danish biotech company Genmab (GEN.CO) up for sale to institutional investors, the British drugs giant said on Wednesday.

"Since the announcement of the sale of GSK's marketed Oncology portfolio to Novartis, GSK has considered its stake in Genmab to be a non-core asset," the company said in a statement.

The result of the placing, for which Deutsche Bank is acting as sole book runner, will be announced around Feb. 5, it said.

The stake is worth about 280 million euros (210 million pounds) based on the share price on Wednesday.

