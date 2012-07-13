'Fasting-mimicking' diet said to reduce risk factors for aging
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline and its partner Theravance said on Friday they had submitted their new combination lung drug - to be known as Breo and Relvar - for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe.
The two-in-one inhaled medicine, previously known as Relovair, is a potential successor to GSK's $8 billion-a-year top-seller Advair.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.
(Reuters Health) - Improving cardiovascular fitness over time may prolong life, suggests a new study.