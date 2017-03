OTTAWA Canada's Competition Bureau on Monday approved a deal between GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) and Novartis AG NOVN.VX, noting in a statement that U.S. authorities had already said the transaction could go ahead.

The companies agreed last April to the transaction that includes GSK buying Novartis' vaccines business, Novartis purchasing GSK's cancer drugs, and the two groups tying up in consumer healthcare.

