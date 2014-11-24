Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
LONDON Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has asked its shareholders to vote at a meeting on Dec. 18 on its proposed major deal with Switzerland's Novartis NOVN.VX, which will see the two pharmaceutical group trade more than $20 billion of assets.
The transaction, which includes GSK buying Novartis' vaccines business, Novartis purchasing GSK's cancer drugs, and the two groups tying up in consumer healthcare, was unveiled in April.
In a letter to shareholders endorsing the deal, GSK's chairman Christopher Gent said approval would strengthen its franchises in vaccines and consumer healthcare to complement its leading position in respiratory and HIV.
"This is the most significant transaction for the Company since the creation of GlaxoSmithKline in 2000," he said.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.