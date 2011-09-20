Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Blackstone (BX.N) is working with Prestige Brands of America to bid for a portfolio of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) over-the-counter drugs in a deal worth up to 2 billion pounds ($3 billion), the Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper quoted a person close to the deal as saying that the bid was still in the "very early stages."
Glaxo, Britain's biggest drugmaker, has put up for sale several businesses marketing over-the-counter (OTC) products with combined revenue of around 500 million pounds.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.