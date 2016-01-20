Pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) is said to be in discussions with chipmaker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) to form a joint venture as GSK looks for ways to develop medical technology, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The talks are at an initial stage and nothing has been decided, people familiar with matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1UbZkSK)

GSK declined to comment, while Qualcomm was not immediately available for comments.

Earlier this month, Qualcomm said it was collaborating with Novartis AG NOVN.VX (NVS.N) to develop an inhaler for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)