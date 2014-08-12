NEW YORK Private equity firm GTCR LLC has hired investment banks to find a buyer for Curo Health Services, a provider of home healthcare and hospice services, and hopes it will fetch as much as $750 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

GTCR is working with Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) and Jefferies on a potential sale of the company, one of the people said on Tuesday. GTCR formed Curo Health in Mooresville, North Carolina, in 2010 and built it up through acquisitions,

They asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Representatives for GTCR, Goldman and Jefferies could not be reached for comment.

Curo operates 87 locations across 10 states with a combined census of over 3,600 patients, according to its website.

The company has roughly $75 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and hopes to fetch roughly 10 times that amount, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Another healthcare services provider, ResCare, is also being sold by its private equity owner Onex Corp OCX.TO in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, Reuters reported earlier this month.

