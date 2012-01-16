Stada receives 3.6 billion euro offer from private equity group Cinven: FT
German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro ($3.83 billion) takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
SEOUL South Korean steelmaker POSCO (005490.KS) said it might consider teaming up with domestic shipbuilders in a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bid for French engineering company GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz).
The takeover of the maker of cargo containment systems for high-value LNG carriers pits South Korean shipbuilders against Chinese rivals, with the winner poised to dominate the lucrative LNG carrier market for years.
A POSCO spokesman said it had been approached by the sale's advisor about participating in bidding and that talks were at a very early stage.
"Should there be any request from our customers to join the bid, we may consider taking a minority stake," the spokesman said.
South Korea's major shipbuilders including Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd (009540.KS) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd (042660.KS) are looking at joint forces to acquire GTT.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Chinese shipbuilders were also mulling a consorted bid to compete with their Korean peers, declining to give further details.
POSCO has picked its own advisors to bid for GTT, which is owned by utility GDF Suez SA GSZ.PA, oil company Total SA (TOTF.PA) and U.S. private equity fund Hellman & Friedman, and is considering joining the auction as its customers are shipbuilders, the Korea Economic Daily reported.
($1 = 0.7895 euros)
Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and expanding its presence in developing markets.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK , GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.