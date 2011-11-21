GUANGZHOU, China Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (2238.HK), China's No.6 domestic automaker, expects its automobile sales in China to rise about 5 percent next year, President Zeng Qinghong said on Monday.

The expected volume increase would be faster than the growth rate of the overall Chinese automobile industry in 2012, Zeng told reporters.

Affected by Beijing's withdrawal of stimulus policies for auto consumption and the disruption of auto parts supply to its joint-ventures by an earthquake in Japan earlier this year, Guangzhou Automobile reported a 26 percent fall in first-half net profit to 1.72 billion yuan.

"Macro-economic controls are likely to continue next year and there are no signs of relaxation," he said of China's economic policy.

Guangzhou Automobile is a Chinese partner of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T).

