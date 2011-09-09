A customer walks into the Scotiabank on Spring Garden road in Halifax, Nova Scotia, March 3, 2009.

BANGALORE Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) said it will buy a near 20 percent stake in Bank of Guangzhou for about C$719 million, to expand its footprint in China.

Scotiabank expects the deal to add to earnings next year, it said in a statement on Friday.

Guangzhou Bank, which is not publicly listed and is primarily government-owned, has been looking to get listed in Shanghai and last year invited bids from foreign investors for a 20 percent stake.

Scotiabank, which emerged as the winning bidder, expects the deal to close by December this year.

($1 = 0.984 Canadian Dollars)

(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by David Cowell)