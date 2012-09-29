Omar Khadr was a Canadian teenager when he was captured in Afghanistan, fighting for al Qaeda. He was repatriated to Canada on Saturday after being held by the United States for 10 years at the detention camp at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba.

Here are some facts about him:

* Omar Ahmed Khadr was born in Toronto on September 19, 1986, and was the last citizen of a Western nation among the 167 foreign captives held by the U.S. military at Guantanamo.

* Khadr was 15 when he was gravely wounded and captured during a firefight at a suspected al Qaeda compound near the Afghan city of Khost in July 2002. Now 26, Khadr has spent 10 years locked up with adult prisoners at Guantanamo.

* His trial in 2010 was the first war crimes tribunal since World War Two to prosecute someone for acts allegedly committed as a child.

* Khadr was accused of murdering U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Christopher Speer with a hand grenade during the battle in Afghanistan and making roadside bombs for use against U.S. forces. As part of a deal to limit his sentence, he pleaded guilty to all five charges against him - murder, attempted murder, conspiring with al Qaeda, providing material support for terrorism and spying on U.S. forces.

* Under the 2010 plea deal, he was to serve one more year at Guantanamo and then seven years in Canadian custody. His repatriation was delayed for nearly a year with the U.S. and Canadian governments blaming each other for the delay.

* A military judge ruled that Khadr's confessions to interrogators could be used as evidence against him, rejecting defense arguments that they were illegally coerced through torture and cruelty. A U.S. interrogator acknowledged trying to scare Khadr with tales of gang rape and death, while others said Khadr was hooded and chained to a wall at the Bagram air base in Afghanistan. But the judge said none of Khadr's incriminating statements arose from those incidents and ruled that there was no credible evidence he had been tortured or mistreated.

* Khadr is the son of Ahmed Said Khadr, an alleged al Qaeda financier and confidant of Osama bin Laden who was killed in a shootout with Pakistani security forces in 2003. The U.S. military says the elder Khadr sent Omar and his other sons to al Qaeda training camps to learn how to use guns, grenades and other explosives.

* Khadr was the only person charged with killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.

