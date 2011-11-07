Guatemala elects a new president on Sunday with two candidates battling to govern the coffee-and-sugar-exporting nation as it struggles to tackle poverty, powerful drug cartels and rising crime.

Retired Guatemalan General Otto Perez is the strong favorite to win. If he does, he will be the first military man to lead Guatemala since its return to democracy in 1986.

Challenging the right-wing Perez is Manuel Baldizon, a centrist who has pledged to expand popular social welfare programs, mostly with cash handouts in poor areas.

Here are some details on the two candidates.

OTTO PEREZ

The silver-haired Perez got 36 percent support in the first round of voting but fell short of the 50 percent needed to avoid a run-off. Since campaigning began in May, he has led by wide margins in opinion polls. It is his second bid for the presidency after losing to Alvaro Colom in 2007.

Perez, 60, has won support in one of the world's most violent countries by promising to stamp out drug traffickers and youth gangs with a "firm hand." He founded the right-wing Patriot Party and says he will deploy the army to take on Mexican drug cartels operating in Guatemala.

He plans to beef up the police and army and build a new maximum security prison, and has pledged to cut Guatemala's high homicide rate in half by the end of his term.

Colom installed popular social welfare programs during his presidency, and Perez says he will continue them. Supported by the business community, he pledges to set up a special committee to promote Guatemala's exports.

Some human rights activists are wary of his military past since he commanded troops during some of the worst years of the 1960-1996 civil war, when the army committed numerous atrocities against civilians.

MANUEL BALDIZON

An energetic congressman with slick, black hair and thick glasses, Manuel Baldizon won 23 percent of the vote in the first round of voting and has managed to forge alliances with several parties that ran in the first round.

But a new poll released on Thursday showed that he is still trailing Perez by about 17 percentage points.

A 41-year-old businessman, Baldizon defected from Colom's UNE party in 2008 and created the Renewed Democratic Liberty party, known as Lider. He has positioned himself as a youthful man of the people and flaunts his drafting of a law that provides financial aid to senior citizens as one of his greatest legislative accomplishments.

He has run on a populist message to help the poor, saying he will force businesses to pay employees bigger bonuses and give away fertilizer to Guatemala's small farmers.

A licensed attorney and real estate mogul who owns hotels, transportation companies and a local cable station, Baldizon is from Guatemala's northern jungle-covered region of Peten, a lawless area where drugs, illegal immigrants, weapons and contraband flow freely across the porous border with Mexico.

He supports the death penalty and promises to create a national guard to help control rising crime.

Baldizon, who had a statue of himself built near his home town, entered Congress in 2005 and quickly rose to fame within the Central American nation for his strong opposition to a free trade agreement with the United States.

