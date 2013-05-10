Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice for his sentencing in Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An indigenous woman of the ixil region fixes her hair as the last session of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt's genocide trial begins at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (L) speaks with his lawyer as the last session of his genocide trial begins at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Jose Rodriguez Sanchez, military intelligence chief during former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt's regime, speaks as the last session of Montt's genocide trial begins at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) attends the last session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) leaves the last session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Nobel Peace Prize winner Rigoberta Menchu arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice for the sentencing of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt in Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

GUATEMALA CITY A Guatemalan court on Friday found former dictator Efrain Rios Montt guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity during the bloodiest phase of the country's 36-year civil war.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison on the genocide charge and 30 years for crimes against humanity. It was the first time a former head of state had been found guilty of genocide in his or her own country.

Rios Montt, 86, took power after a coup in 1982, and is accused of implementing a scorched-earth policy in which troops massacred thousands of indigenous villagers. He entered the court on Friday to boos and cries of "Justicia!" or justice.

Prosecutors say Rios Montt turned a blind eye as soldiers used rape, torture and arson to try to rid Guatemala of leftist rebels during his 1982-1983 rule, the most violent period of a 1960-1996 civil war in which as many as 250,000 people died.

He was tried over the killings of at least 1,771 members of the Maya Ixil indigenous group, just a fraction of the number who died during his rule. He denies the allegations.

"(Rios Montt) had full knowledge of everything that was happening and did not stop it," Judge Yasmin Barrios, who presided over the trial, told a packed courtroom where Mayan women wearing colorful traditional head-dresses and headphones have closely followed proceedings.

The decision came just weeks after the trial was hanging in the balance when a dispute broke out between judges over who should hear the case.

(Editing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Peter Cooney)