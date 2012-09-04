Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE.N) which provides software to property and casualty insurers, posted better-than-expected fourth quarter results, as more insurers chose to replace their legacy software platform.

Shares of the San Mateo, California-based company, which opened 29 percent above its offer price on its debut on January 25, were up 17 percent at $34.43 in extended trading and closed at $29.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company recorded a net profit of $3.5 million, or 6 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company made a profit of 10 cents per share.

Revenue for the company, which bills its customers for license and maintenance fees annually, rose 33 percent to $67.6 million.

Licensing revenue grew 11 percent to 28.9 million and services revenue was up 61 percent to 30.8 million, from a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share on revenue of $62.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

