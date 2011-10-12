DUBAI The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Wednesday condemned the alleged Iran plot to assassinate Saudi Arabia's ambassador in Washington, saying it would severely harm relations.

Abdulattif al-Zayani said in a statement he considered the plot a "flagrant violation" of all laws and international agreements.

Zayani said the alleged plot was "seriously harmful for relationships between Council nations on the one hand and Iran on the other."

"I call on Iran to rebuild its relationship with GCC countries, basing it on honesty, clarity and good neighborly cooperation," Zayani said in a statement. The GCC is made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all monarchies ruled by Sunni Muslim families.

The GCC countries share U.S. suspicions that Shi'ite power Iran is working to build nuclear weapons, which Iran denies.

Saudi news agency SPA reported that the kingdom "strongly condemned the heinous attempt to assassinate the ambassador," citing an official Saudi source.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Jason Benham; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)