HOUSTON The Houston Ship Channel has stopped outbound vessel traffic because of the incoming storm in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Houston Pilots Association.

Houston Pilots Capt. Clint Winegar said inbound traffic was expected to continue until sunset. He said the pilots suspended boardings for outbound traffic because it can take several hours for a vessel to get out, and seas had reached six to eight feet.

"We expect that to continue to increase," he said.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chris Reese)