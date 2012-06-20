June 20 An energy platform in the High Island
Area of the Gulf of Mexico was shut after bubbles were seen
leaking natural gas from a nearby pipe, according to a filing
with the National Response Center on Wednesday.
According to the filing, the incident was discovered on
Tuesday afternoon near what was thought to be an Enterprise
Products Partners Ltd platform. The filing said that the
release of natural gas had been secured.
The company could not immediately respond to queries on the
incident. It operates and has interests in six natural gas
platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)